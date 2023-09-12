Ozarks Healthcare to reduce workforce

Football Friday Night
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (Edited News Release/KAIT) - Ozarks Healthcare announced today that the 64-year-old healthcare organization reduced its workforce by approximately 130 full-time equivalent positions due to inflation.

Thirty of them were vacant positions with another 30 positions changing from full-time to part-time. Additionally, Ozarks Healthcare is restructuring throughout the organization to decrease expenses.

According to Becker’s Hospital Review, healthcare organizations across the United States have laid off more than 40,000 people within the first 7 months of 2023 setting inflation and higher cost of labor as the culprit.

“Our mission has always been and will remain to provide exceptional and compassionate care to all we serve and we are deeply committed to that mission,” Tom Keller, Ozarks Healthcare President and CEO, said. “This means we must take the difficult steps and measures to meet these challenging times so we can ensure our financial stability”.

