Schmidt earns co-medalist honors at Golfweek Fall Challenge

Posting the second-lowest 54-hole total in program history, Thomas Schmidt earned co-medalist honors at the Golfweek Fall Challenge to lead the Arkansas State men’s golf team to a fourth-place finish among 14 teams in the season-opening tournament played at True Blue Golf Club.

Schmidt carded his third-straight round in the 60s with a final round 3-under par 69 to finish up the event with a total of 17-under par 199 (66-64-69). His 54-hole of 199 is one stroke shy of the program record low total of 198 set by Tanner Napier at the Loyola Intercollegiate in 2016. It’s the first career collegiate win for Schmidt and first medalist for A-State since Devyn Pappas won the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate last season.

The Red Wolves finished up fourth with a total of 36-under par 828, the lowest 54-hole total outside of a home event in program history. Only a 50-under par 814 at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate in 2020 bests the score that A-State posted this week. Loyola Marymount won the event at 47-under par 817 with Washington State (-46) and Western Carolina (-42) rounding out the top three.

Joining Schmidt inside the top-10 individual rankings was Chris Somerfield. A transfer from Cameron University, Somerfield turned in three consecutive rounds under par to finish tied for 10th at 10-under par 206 (68-68-70). Anthony De Schutter played as an individual this week and finished tied for 18th with a total of 6-under par 218 (72-71-67) with all three of his rounds par or better. Pierce Johnson tied for 43rd (-2), Jack Maxey tied for 45th (-1) and Devyn Pappas (E) rounded out the Red Wolves lineup with all six A-State players finishing par or better for the tournament.

A-State returns to action next week at the Bearcat Invitational hosted by the University of Cincinnati at Coldstream Country Club.

