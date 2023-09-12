Football Friday Night
Sept. 12: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up to showers on the radar this morning.

You will want to take a few extra minutes as you start your commute this morning, as roads will be wet in some areas.

A quarter to a half inch of rain is possible.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-70s this afternoon.

As the front clears Region 8, cooler and drier air will fill in.

Temperatures to the end of the week will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs and the mid-to-upper 50s for lows.

Temperatures heading into the weekend will remain at or just below normal.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

We break down what to expect during day 2 of the special session in Little Rock, including a recap of what happened late last night.

The American Red Cross urges blood donations as the nation sees a shortage. We show you a behind-the-scenes look inside a regional blood bank.

A community has made changes to its downtown to make it safer for drivers and pedestrians.

Apple is set to announce the release of its latest smartphone.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

