Sheriff’s department dealing with ATV and trailer thefts

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A new crime trend in Poinsett County has many people double-checking their property before they go to bed.

The sheriff’s office said they have seen a rise in stolen ATVs, UTVs, and trailers from people’s property across the area.

Captain David Kluber said it’s interesting because it is not happening in the usual spots and said people need to be on alert.

“We are seeing the trends that they are targeting UTVs, and ATVs simply because people sometimes leave them unattended,” Kluber said. “Even if they are in the front yard and you don’t have a trailer lock and they are not only going after rural areas, but they are going after cities too.”'

Kluber said they respond to more calls in the country usually so having people doing this in cities like Trumann and Harrisburg is concerning.

Kluber said if you have a trailer, it’s important to make sure it is out of reach of a car that could back in and pull out.

