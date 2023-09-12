Walnut Ridge wins Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/8/23)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It‘s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week from NEA games played on September 8th, 2023.

4,412 votes were cast on the kait8.com sports page. Walnut Ridge (2,012) beat Valley View (1,761) by 251 votes, Rivercrest (639) was 3rd.

EPC was looking for the game winning touchdown but Jayden Saulsbury ices it with a interception. The Bobcats beat the Warriors 34-30 to start the season 3-0.

Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream and donate to the Walnut Ridge booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.