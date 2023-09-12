Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Walnut Ridge wins Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/8/23)

Fans can vote for their favorite high school football play.
Fans can vote for their favorite high school football play.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It‘s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week from NEA games played on September 8th, 2023.

4,412 votes were cast on the kait8.com sports page. Walnut Ridge (2,012) beat Valley View (1,761) by 251 votes, Rivercrest (639) was 3rd.

EPC was looking for the game winning touchdown but Jayden Saulsbury ices it with a interception. The Bobcats beat the Warriors 34-30 to start the season 3-0.

Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream and donate to the Walnut Ridge booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police arrested a man after they said he broke into a home and threatened to kill a...
Police: Man arrested after breaking into home, threatening to kill family
Some residents in Stone County will need to boil their water following a water main break.
Boil order issued for two water systems
On Thursday, 54-year-old Anthony Eugene Moore entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count...
Man convicted in fatal crash
Students were sent home Tuesday following a reported “gas threat.”
‘Gas threat’ closes high school
One man died and another suffered serious injuries when their pickup truck ran off the road and...
One killed, one injured in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Watch K8 Sports nightly on KAIT-ABC and KAIT-NBC.
K8 Sports HS Scoreboard (9/11/23)
Brookland volleyball remains undefeated, beats Nettleton in straight sets
Football Friday Night Game of the Week reveal (Week 4)
Fans can vote for their favorite high school football play.
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/8/23)