2023 Boots & Ballers set for October 26th

With basketball season quickly approaching, Arkansas State men’s basketball’s sixth annual Boots & Ballers event is set for Thursday, Oct. 26, at First National Bank Arena. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the official program will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Head Coach Bryan Hodgson will introduce the team and deliver remarks ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, while live and silent auction items will also be available at the event.­

Several premium table options are available, platinum tables (10 seats) will go for $2,500. Gold tables (8 seats) are available for $1,500 and silver tables (8 seats) are on sale for $1,000. Individual tickets can be purchased for $100.

Platinum table sponsors and 6th Man members are invited to a pre-event happy hour with Coach Hodgson, the full A-State Men’s Basketball staff, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton, as well as A-State Chancellor Dr. Todd Shields and other members of the athletics staff.

This year’s Boots & Ballers will also feature a four player-panel interview session conducted with emcee and “Voice of the Red Wolves” Matt Stolz. Additionally, Miss Arkansas Cori Keller and Miss A-State Riley Strube will be in attendance and available for photo opportunities.

Boots & Ballers t-shirts, a signed ball, drink tickets, name recognition, and a player or coach sitting at a table, subject to availability, are perks of buying premium tables. Individual admission and table purchases may be acquired by contacting the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401 or redwolvesfoundation@astate.edu.

Individual admission and reserved tables may also be purchased online by visiting https://bit.ly/BootsandBallers23. To purchase online, sign up or log in via Ticketmaster and proceed under ‘Make a Donation’. Choose ‘2023 Boots and Ballers’ under available funds and select ‘other’ amount. Type in the amount needed for individual admission and/or table and proceed with payment.

All attendees will enter First National Bank Arena through the upper red entrance.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.