Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

2023 Boots & Ballers set for October 26th

By A-State Athletics
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With basketball season quickly approaching, Arkansas State men’s basketball’s sixth annual Boots & Ballers event is set for Thursday, Oct. 26, at First National Bank Arena. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the official program will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Head Coach Bryan Hodgson will introduce the team and deliver remarks ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, while live and silent auction items will also be available at the event.­

Several premium table options are available, platinum tables (10 seats) will go for $2,500. Gold tables (8 seats) are available for $1,500 and silver tables (8 seats) are on sale for $1,000. Individual tickets can be purchased for $100.

Platinum table sponsors and 6th Man members are invited to a pre-event happy hour with Coach Hodgson, the full A-State Men’s Basketball staff, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton, as well as A-State Chancellor Dr. Todd Shields and other members of the athletics staff.

This year’s Boots & Ballers will also feature a four player-panel interview session conducted with emcee and “Voice of the Red Wolves” Matt Stolz. Additionally, Miss Arkansas Cori Keller and Miss A-State Riley Strube will be in attendance and available for photo opportunities.

Boots & Ballers t-shirts, a signed ball, drink tickets, name recognition, and a player or coach sitting at a table, subject to availability, are perks of buying premium tables. Individual admission and table purchases may be acquired by contacting the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401 or redwolvesfoundation@astate.edu.

Individual admission and reserved tables may also be purchased online by visiting https://bit.ly/BootsandBallers23. To purchase online, sign up or log in via Ticketmaster and proceed under ‘Make a Donation’. Choose ‘2023 Boots and Ballers’ under available funds and select ‘other’ amount. Type in the amount needed for individual admission and/or table and proceed with payment.

All attendees will enter First National Bank Arena through the upper red entrance.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died and another suffered serious injuries when their pickup truck ran off the road and...
One killed, one injured in single-vehicle crash
Students were sent home Tuesday following a reported “gas threat.”
‘Gas threat’ closes high school
A tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday morning shut down a Region 8 highway for hours.
Crash closes highway for 7 hours
Police are investigating after school officials said a Wynne Primary School student brought a...
Elementary student brings gun to school, police investigating
Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 57-year-old...
Man accused of throwing knife at neighbor

Latest News

Arkansas baseball logo
Diamond Hogs announce 2024 schedule
Butch Jones leads the pack as Red Wolves football took the field September 9th in the home...
Jones updates Arkansas State football injuries, previews Stony Brook matchup
The Red Wolves' non-conference slate continues to take shape.
Arkansas State football to meet TCU, Georgia Tech in future buy games
Schmidt earns co-medalist honors at Golfweek Fall Challenge