Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Amber Alert canceled; 11-month-old from N.C. found safe

FILE - The Mayodan (N.C.) Police Department said a missing child has been found and is in good...
FILE - The Mayodan (N.C.) Police Department said a missing child has been found and is in good health.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYODAN, N.C. (Gray News) - Officials in North Carolina said an 11-month-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe Wednesday.

The Mayodan Police Department said in an update on Facebook that the child was in good health. The suspects, Atiya Janelle Douglas and Kenya Shana Robinson, also were found and arrested, police said.

The alert has been canceled.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Mayodan Police Department at 336-613-7958.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died and another suffered serious injuries when their pickup truck ran off the road and...
One killed, one injured in single-vehicle crash
Students were sent home Tuesday following a reported “gas threat.”
‘Gas threat’ closes high school
Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 57-year-old...
Man accused of throwing knife at neighbor
A judge has ruled an Osceola city council member convicted of two felonies decades ago is not...
Judge sides with city councilmember’s eligibility to serve
Texas officials said a plumber found a fetus in a pipe while working at an apartment complex.
GRAPHIC: Plumber finds fetus inside pipe while working at apartment complex, officials say

Latest News

The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., has several free events for...
Library hosting several events for teens and tweens in September
FILE - Police say escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured.
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured, Pennsylvania police say
Relative of murder victim allegedly killed by 81-year-old says suspect has dementia, attacked...
81-year-old husband is accused of killing wife; relative of victim says suspect has dementia, attacked her first
A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12., 2023. Mediterranean storm...
Toll from devastating floods in Libyan city passes 5,100 dead, authorities struggle to get in aid