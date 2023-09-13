Arkansas Senate passes proposed FOIA changes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Senate passed legislation Wednesday morning changing the state’s Freedom of Information Act.

Our content partners, KARK-TV in Little Rock, report Senate Bill 10 passed by a vote of 29 to 2.

SB 10, which was filed Tuesday night, strips out all proposed changes except excluding the governor and cabinet security “planning or provision of security services.”

Identical legislation is due for a vote in the House later Wednesday.

