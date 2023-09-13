Football Friday Night
Arkansas State football to meet TCU, Georgia Tech in future buy games

The Red Wolves' non-conference slate continues to take shape.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football added two more Power 5 opponents to the schedule in the next four years. The Red Wolves will play at TCU in 2026 and at Georgia Tech in 2027, according to contracts obtained by KAIT.

AStateNation was first to report the news.

Arkansas State will receive $1.25 million to play TCU in Fort Worth on September 19, 2026. The game will join a road battle at Memphis as the other confirmed non-conference matchup for 2026.

The program will also receive $1.1 million to play Georgia Tech in Atlanta on September 4, 2027, joining Memphis as the other confirmed non-conference game for 2027.

The Red Wolves’ 2024 non-conference slate is complete, with home meetings against UCA and Tulsa and road matchups at Michigan and Iowa State.

A-State still has one more opening in 2025, hosting SEMO and Iowa State and meeting Arkansas at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Arkansas State football non-conference opponents:

2024: UCA, Tulsa, at Michigan, at Iowa State

2025: SEMO, Arkansas (at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock), Iowa State

2026: at Memphis, at TCU

2027: at Georgia Tech, Memphis

