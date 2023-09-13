Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arson investigation underway after Arkansas police department’s squad cars torched in city hall parking lot

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGHES, Ark. (WMC) - Three squad cars belonging to the Hughes Police Department in St. Francis County were set ablaze early Tuesday morning.

According to Hughes Mayor Lincoln Barnett, the vehicles were found fully engulfed in flames in the city hall parking lot. The mayor said it is suspected this incident was arson.

Arkansas State Police is assisting in the investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died and another suffered serious injuries when their pickup truck ran off the road and...
One killed, one injured in single-vehicle crash
Students were sent home Tuesday following a reported “gas threat.”
‘Gas threat’ closes high school
Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 57-year-old...
Man accused of throwing knife at neighbor
A judge has ruled an Osceola city council member convicted of two felonies decades ago is not...
Judge sides with city councilmember’s eligibility to serve
Texas officials said a plumber found a fetus in a pipe while working at an apartment complex.
GRAPHIC: Plumber finds fetus inside pipe while working at apartment complex, officials say

Latest News

A tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday morning shut down a Region 8 highway for hours.
Crash closes highway for 7 hours
Emergency rooms have recently seen an influx of patients and hospitals in Jonesboro are making...
Jonesboro ER’s see uptick in patients
A new facility is adding jobs and pumping the economy in Independence County.
Stave mill opens in Independence County
The city of Brookland is looking toward the future and is looking for input from its residents.
Brookland residents give input on 40-year plan
Kennett girls tennis wins 51st straight match