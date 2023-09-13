Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Brookland residents give input on 40-year plan

The city of Brookland is looking toward the future and is looking for input from its residents.
The city of Brookland is looking toward the future and is looking for input from its residents.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Brookland is looking toward the future and is looking for input from its residents.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the city held a meeting with residents and an engineering firm to discuss the future of the growing city.

Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones said nearly 20 residents came to voice their opinions on what the town needed for a 40-year plan.

He some many of the older residents were focused on immediate needs, such as the city’s drainage system and the streets.

He said the younger residents were looking towards quality of life.

Brookland resident Whit South felt the city needed more places for its residents to go.

“I think parks, mainly because there’s so many dogs that run around here and there’s not really places to walk them, because it’s so crowded on the roads. And I think it would be important to have somewhere for the kids to go,” she said.

The revitalization of the downtown area as well as sidewalks was also a concern for citizens.

A representative of Garver Engineering was present and will come back next month with a plan to implement those ideas.

The mayor said there will be another meeting the public can attend.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police arrested a man after they said he broke into a home and threatened to kill a...
Police: Man arrested after breaking into home, threatening to kill family
One man died and another suffered serious injuries when their pickup truck ran off the road and...
One killed, one injured in single-vehicle crash
Some residents in Stone County will need to boil their water following a water main break.
Boil order issued for two water systems
Students were sent home Tuesday following a reported “gas threat.”
‘Gas threat’ closes high school
On Thursday, 54-year-old Anthony Eugene Moore entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count...
Man convicted in fatal crash

Latest News

A new facility is adding jobs and pumping the economy in Independence County.
Stave mill opens in Independence County
Jonesboro’s Steering Committee joined on Monday to discuss the exterior of the new sportsplex...
Steering Committee discusses exterior design of upcoming sportsplex
Main Street Paragould has added stop signs on a busy street to keep its pedestrians and drivers...
New stop signs expected to make downtown Paragould safer
Trash bins around town are left full sometimes in Kennett as the contracted companies fall...
Kennett looking into the possibility of a new trash service