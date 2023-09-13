Brookland residents give input on 40-year plan

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Brookland is looking toward the future and is looking for input from its residents.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the city held a meeting with residents and an engineering firm to discuss the future of the growing city.

Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones said nearly 20 residents came to voice their opinions on what the town needed for a 40-year plan.

He some many of the older residents were focused on immediate needs, such as the city’s drainage system and the streets.

He said the younger residents were looking towards quality of life.

Brookland resident Whit South felt the city needed more places for its residents to go.

“I think parks, mainly because there’s so many dogs that run around here and there’s not really places to walk them, because it’s so crowded on the roads. And I think it would be important to have somewhere for the kids to go,” she said.

The revitalization of the downtown area as well as sidewalks was also a concern for citizens.

A representative of Garver Engineering was present and will come back next month with a plan to implement those ideas.

The mayor said there will be another meeting the public can attend.

