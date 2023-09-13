Football Friday Night
County Fair set to kick off

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The weekend is starting early for people in Poinsett County as Wednesday night marks the opening night for the Poinsett County Fair.

The stage is set with rides, livestock, lots of food, live music performances, and fun for people around the county.

Fair Treasurer Haley Beth Skelton said county fairs are essential for agriculture education and each year in Poinsett County the fair grows.

“County fairs are so important for agriculture education and for kids so we are trying to build the legacy and we are making strides to do that, we are really excited we have a lot going on this week to accomplish this goal,” Skelton said.

The fair opens at 5 every night, the carnival starts at 6, and on Friday they will host the Harrisburg homecoming after-party after the football game.

For more information, you can visit the fair’s Facebook page.

