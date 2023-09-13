Diamond Hogs announce 2024 schedule

55 regular-season contests, including 10 conference series as well as a pair of road trips to Globe Life Field and Dickey-Stephens Park, are on tap for reigning SEC champion Arkansas in 2024.

The Razorbacks, led by three-time SEC Coach of the Year Dave Van Horn, are scheduled to play 12 teams that advanced to the 2023 NCAA Tournament and three teams that participated in last season’s College World Series.

The Hogs posted a 43-18 overall record in 2023, winning their fourth overall SEC championship and their second in the last three seasons. Arkansas is the only SEC program, and one of just two teams in the country along with Southern Miss, to record 40 or more victories in each of the last six full seasons.

Arkansas begins its 2024 campaign inside the friendly confines of Baum-Walker Stadium, hosting James Madison (Feb. 16-19) in a four-game set over Presidents’ Day weekend. It will be the first ever meeting between the Hogs and Dukes.

Following the season-opening weekend at home, the Razorbacks head to the College Baseball Series (Feb. 23-25) at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Arkansas will go up against Michigan as well as two 2023 NCAA Tournament teams in Oklahoma State and Oregon State during the three-day showdown at the home of the Texas Rangers.

While the full tournament schedule has not yet been announced, all games of the 2024 College Baseball Series will be streamed live on FloSports, the exclusive broadcast partner of the tournament. Reserved tickets are on sale now, and general admission tournament passes as well as single-day tickets are set to go on sale later this fall.

After its trip to Globe Life Field, Arkansas returns to Baum-Walker Stadium for a 12-game homestand. The Razorbacks kick off the homestand with a midweek matchup against Grambling (Feb. 27) before welcoming in Murray State (March 1-3), UCA (March 5), McNeese State (March 8-10) and 2023 College World Series participant Oral Roberts (March 12).

The homestand concludes against SEC East foe Missouri (March 15-17) in the Hogs’ first conference series of the season.

Arkansas’ non-conference schedule also features midweek games at home against two in-state foes in Little Rock (March 26) and Arkansas State (April 2) as well as against two 2023 NCAA Tournament teams in San Jose State (April 9-10) and Texas Tech (April 16-17). The Razorbacks will clash against in-state opponent UAPB (April 23) at Dickey-Stephens Park, home of the Seattle Mariners’ Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers, in North Little Rock, Ark., before concluding their midweek slate of games against longtime foe Missouri State (April 30-May 1) at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Ticket information for Arkansas’ game against UAPB at Dickey-Stephens Park will be announced at a later date.

In addition to Missouri, Arkansas’ SEC schedule features home series against reigning national champion LSU (March 28-30), Ole Miss (April 5-7), defending national runner-up Florida (April 26-28) and Mississippi State (May 10-12). The Hogs will hit the road in conference play to face 2023 NCAA Tournament teams Auburn (March 22-24), Alabama (April 12-14), South Carolina (April 19-21), Kentucky (May 3-5) and Texas A&M (May 16-18).

The SEC Tournament (May 21-26) returns to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., for the 25th season in a row and the 27th time in history. The SEC led all conferences with a record-tying 10 teams in the 2023 NCAA Tournament as well as a nation-leading three teams in last season’s College World Series.

All games are subject to change for television scheduling, which will be announced at a later date.

