Elementary student brings gun to school, police investigating

Police are investigating after school officials said a Wynne Primary School student brought a...
Police are investigating after school officials said a Wynne Primary School student brought a handgun to school.(Wynne School District)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating after school officials said a Wynne Primary School student took a handgun onto campus.

According to a news release, the gun was discovered before the start of the school day Wednesday morning.

“Our on-campus security resource officer and the Wynne Police Department were immediately notified and responded to the situation,” the district stated.

Administrators stressed there was “no continuing threat to students or staff and, therefore, no lockdown was required.”

“The district is continuing to cooperate with law enforcement’s investigation in this matter to assure the safety of students and staff, which is the district’s top priority at all times,” the release stated.

Due to the child’s age and the circumstances, the district said it would provide no further comment at this time.

