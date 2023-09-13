Jones updates Arkansas State football injuries, previews Stony Brook matchup

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wolves are guaranteed to get their first win on Saturday.

That’s because the 0-2 Red Wolves host the 0-2 Sea Wolves of Stony Brook in a FBS versus FCS matchup.

Injuries are a storyline for Arkansas State. Quarterback J.T. Shrout is questionable for Saturday’s game. Butch Jones announced Tuesday that two starting defensive linemen will miss significant playing time.

“We’ve lost (Terion) Tank Sugick for the year. So he’s done for the year with a knee injury. So obviously feel for him. This is the second year in a row that his season has come to this. I feel for him, I feel for his family. Ethan Hassler will be out 4 weeks. So we’re pretty banged up across the board.”

A-State isn’t taking Stony Brook lightly. “Coming in here, they’re kinda in the same situation as we are,” Jones said. “They’ve played two really quality opponents. It’s like I told our football team, they’re going to have a tremendous amount of confidence. Cause they’re seeing what we’ve put on video. So it’s all about us, it’s all about our preparation. But they’re a tough, physical hard nosed football team. Defensively, they make you earn every yard that you get.”

Arkansas State hosts Stony Brook Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:00pm, the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Week 3 Football Press Conference Hear from Coach Jones ahead of our matchup against Stony Brook! #WolvesUp Posted by Arkansas State Athletics on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

