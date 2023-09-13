Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Jonesboro ER’s see uptick in patients

From Region 8 News at Six
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency rooms have recently seen an influx of patients, and hospitals in Jonesboro are making sure they have enough room.

Dr. Steve Woodruff with NEA Baptist said the volume of visits has been since the epidemic was declared over in May.

“Emergency room volume has been pretty heavy,” he said.

He said there has been a 10 percent increase from last year with the ER seeing 150 to 200 patients a day.

The hospital has been able to reduce the amount of time patients stay in the ER.

“Because we’ve done that, we’ve actually created about ten to fifteen percent more beds in the med search department,” he said.

NEA Baptist is not alone; Mitchell Nail with St. Bernards said its ER has seen an uptick in patients too.

“As more people are gathering together, you’re seeing more illnesses and of course, we just generally have more people packed in and around Jonesboro,” he said.

Nail said St.Bernards keeps a daily bed plan for its patients.

The ER can go into a diversion when it’s full, but Dr. Woodruff at NEA Baptist said patients will still get care.

“We’re not going to take transfers from another hospital, but people can still come here and if somebody says I want to come here because my doctor is here, they’ll still come,” he said.

Some recommendations from both hospitals are to visit a primary care doctor or to visit the urgent care centers if the symptoms aren’t too severe like a cough or a sore throat.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police arrested a man after they said he broke into a home and threatened to kill a...
Police: Man arrested after breaking into home, threatening to kill family
One man died and another suffered serious injuries when their pickup truck ran off the road and...
One killed, one injured in single-vehicle crash
Some residents in Stone County will need to boil their water following a water main break.
Boil order issued for two water systems
Students were sent home Tuesday following a reported “gas threat.”
‘Gas threat’ closes high school
On Thursday, 54-year-old Anthony Eugene Moore entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count...
Man convicted in fatal crash

Latest News

This photo provided by Pfizer in September 2023 shows single-dose vials of the company's...
Americans can now get an updated COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Students were sent home Tuesday following a reported “gas threat.”
‘Gas threat’ closes high school