Tuesday was headlined by volleyball in Arkansas and tennis in Missouri.

K8 Sports HS Scoreboard (9/12/23)

Valley View 3, Greene County Tech 0 (Volleyball)

Kennett 6, Notre Dame 3 (Tennis - Lady Indians win 51st straight match dating back to 2021)

North Little Rock 3, Jonesboro 0 (Volleyball)

Batesville 3, Nettleton 1 (Volleyball)

Westside 3, Southside 1 (Volleyball)

Highland 3, Ridgefield Christian 0 (Volleyball)

Marion 3, Paragould 0 (Volleyball)

Hoxie 3, Piggott 2 (Volleyball)

Walnut Ridge 3, Cave City 0 (Volleyball)

Crowley’s Ridge Academy 3, Newport 1 (Volleyball)

Izard County 3, Guy-Perkins 0 (Volleyball)

Midland 3, Lee 0 (Volleyball)

