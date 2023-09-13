Minor quake recorded near Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake near Blytheville.

The government agency registered the magnitude 1.8 tremor at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The quake was located two miles southwest of Blytheville and had a depth of 13 kilometers (8 miles).

So far, no one has reported feeling it to the USGS. If you did, click here.

Did you know the K8 Weather app includes earthquake reports? Just click on Radar and choose Earthquakes from the Overlays option.

The K8 Weather app includes earthquake information in the radar section. (KAIT-TV)

