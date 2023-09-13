Football Friday Night
Minor quake recorded near Blytheville

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake near Blytheville.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake near Blytheville.

The government agency registered the magnitude 1.8 tremor at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The quake was located two miles southwest of Blytheville and had a depth of 13 kilometers (8 miles).

So far, no one has reported feeling it to the USGS. If you did, click here.

Did you know the K8 Weather app includes earthquake reports? Just click on Radar and choose Earthquakes from the Overlays option.

The K8 Weather app includes earthquake information in the radar section.
The K8 Weather app includes earthquake information in the radar section.(KAIT-TV)

