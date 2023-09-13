Mo. Dept. of Conservation asks hunters to save feathers from fall turkey harvest

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking turkey hunters to save and share feathers from their fall hunt.

Hunters who harvest a turkey during the archery season (September 15 through November 10 and November 22 through January 15, 2024) or the fall firearms season (October 1-31) are asked to mail feathers from their turkeys to the department using a postage-paid envelope from MDC.

According to the MDC, the feathers will help its scientists improve research models used to monitor turkey population trends and estimate turkey numbers across the state.

They say hunters should save the 9th and 10th primary wing feathers and 3-5 breast feathers from harvested turkeys after telechecking. See the diagram below.

MDC is asking hunters to save feathers from their fall turkey harvest. They should save the 9th and 10th primary wing feathers and 3-5 breast feathers. (Missouri Department of Conservation)

“Once hunters have signed up for the program and Telechecked a turkey, we will mail them a feather submission packet containing additional instructions and a postage-paid envelope for the feathers to be placed inside and mailed back to MDC,” MDC Turkey Biologist Nick Oakley explained in a news release. “Hunters will receive one packet for each turkey they harvest during the fall seasons, so please be sure to keep each turkey’s feathers separate and labeled with the correct Telecheck ID.”

You can click here for a feather submission form and more information from MDC.

