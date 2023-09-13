Football Friday Night
Reward increased in restaurant arson case

Kennett Fire Chief Lance Davis tells K8 News that they were called out to a fire on July 10 at...
Kennett Fire Chief Lance Davis tells K8 News that they were called out to a fire on July 10 at Lupita’s Mexican Restaurant.(Kennett Fire Department)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Two months after someone set fire to a restaurant, Kennett police hope a $10,000 reward will lead to an arrest.

On July 10, someone was caught on camera entering Lupita’s Mexican Restaurant, 1009 St. Francis St., and setting the fire.

Initially, a $1,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, the police department announced the reward had increased to $10,000.

The suspect was described as wearing a blue shirt, blue cap, and a black mask.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Jeremy Yates at the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622.

