Sept. 13: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

Clouds are lingering around Region 8 this morning, and I think the clouds will hang tough throughout the day.

We could see a few peaks of sunshine, especially in the afternoon.

Temperatures today will struggle to make it out of the 70s with the cloud cover.

More sunshine should return by Thursday and Friday, with temperatures in the low 80s.

The weekend does not look bad at all, with temperatures slightly below average and overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Rain chances look to stay low over the next 8 days.

News Headlines

A crash blocks a highway in Region 8; we explain how it will affect your commute.

The state senator leading the charge for changing your right to public information is now saying FOIA revisions need more time than a special session allows.

The efforts to provide tax relief for the state’s top earners and corporations continue to be fast-tracked through the special session., but only some support the efforts.

The U.S. Senate is working to increase the amount social security holders can have in their bank accounts.

It’s something that hasn’t been done in 40 years.

