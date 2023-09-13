Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Sept. 13: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Clouds are lingering around Region 8 this morning, and I think the clouds will hang tough throughout the day.

We could see a few peaks of sunshine, especially in the afternoon.

Temperatures today will struggle to make it out of the 70s with the cloud cover.

More sunshine should return by Thursday and Friday, with temperatures in the low 80s.

The weekend does not look bad at all, with temperatures slightly below average and overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Rain chances look to stay low over the next 8 days.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A crash blocks a highway in Region 8; we explain how it will affect your commute.

The state senator leading the charge for changing your right to public information is now saying FOIA revisions need more time than a special session allows.

The efforts to provide tax relief for the state’s top earners and corporations continue to be fast-tracked through the special session., but only some support the efforts.

The U.S. Senate is working to increase the amount social security holders can have in their bank accounts.

It’s something that hasn’t been done in 40 years.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died and another suffered serious injuries when their pickup truck ran off the road and...
One killed, one injured in single-vehicle crash
Students were sent home Tuesday following a reported “gas threat.”
‘Gas threat’ closes high school
Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 57-year-old...
Man accused of throwing knife at neighbor
A judge has ruled an Osceola city council member convicted of two felonies decades ago is not...
Judge sides with city councilmember’s eligibility to serve
Texas officials said a plumber found a fetus in a pipe while working at an apartment complex.
GRAPHIC: Plumber finds fetus inside pipe while working at apartment complex, officials say

Latest News

Crash blocks lanes of highway
Emergency rooms have recently seen an influx of patients and hospitals in Jonesboro are making...
Jonesboro ER’s see uptick in patients
A new facility is adding jobs and pumping the economy in Independence County.
Stave mill opens in Independence County
The city of Brookland is looking toward the future and is looking for input from its residents.
Brookland residents give input on 40-year plan