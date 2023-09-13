Football Friday Night
Sheriff: Vandals mowed down multiple mailboxes

Several Randolph County residents woke Wednesday morning to find their mailboxes trashed.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Several Randolph County residents woke up Wednesday morning to find their mailboxes trashed.

Sheriff Kevin Bell told K8 News that someone destroyed about 20 mailboxes in the Summit Road area, west of Pocahontas.

He said it appeared a vehicle smashed into the boxes, then kept driving.

If you were a victim or know who might be responsible for these acts of vandalism, call the sheriff’s office at 870-892-8888.

