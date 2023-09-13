Football Friday Night
Stave mill opens in Independence County

A new facility is adding jobs and pumping the economy in Independence County.
A new facility is adding jobs and pumping the economy in Independence County.
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A new facility is adding jobs and pumping the economy in Independence County.

Independent Stave began operating in August and has added 60 jobs to the county. Independence County Judge Kevin Jeffery said those jobs could expand to 100.

Independent Stave is a mill that produces staves for bourbon and wine barrels.

The company invested more than $30 million in the facility.

The facility is one of ten in North America.

Jeffries estimated that $3 million would be added to the economy in Independence County.

