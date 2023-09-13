Stave mill opens in Independence County

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A new facility is adding jobs and pumping the economy in Independence County.

Independent Stave began operating in August and has added 60 jobs to the county. Independence County Judge Kevin Jeffery said those jobs could expand to 100.

Independent Stave is a mill that produces staves for bourbon and wine barrels.

The company invested more than $30 million in the facility.

The facility is one of ten in North America.

Jeffries estimated that $3 million would be added to the economy in Independence County.

