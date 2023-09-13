Steering Committee discusses exterior design of upcoming sportsplex

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro’s Steering Committee joined on Monday to discuss the exterior of the new sportsplex building.

Steering Committee Chairman Kevin Hodges said that after talking with the architects, they have narrowed the six exterior designs down to two potential designs.

The committee plans to do some tweaking of the two designs and is hoping to select one at the next meeting, which is at noon on Sept. 26 at First Security Bank on Red Wolf Blvd.

In the designs, the gymnasium will sit down in a “4-foot step-off area” due to the land being on an 8-foot slope. This will save money on some of the site work, as well as give natural seating. Hodges described it as if you’ll be able to look down at the court.

The architect team is expected to complete their schematic design this week, as the first phase in the architect and engineering work.

The construction team will be included in the schematic design by projecting the prices of the designs.

Workgroups will soon begin having their own meetings to go over all the interior details. Groups consist of the large areas of the sportsplex (aquatic center, gym, turf, concessions, etc.)

