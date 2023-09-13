UAMS granted $1 million for statewide training program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Healthcare workers across the state will be trained in preventing Opioid deaths.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences received a $1 Million grant to create a statewide program to train healthcare providers on ways to prevent Opioid deaths.

The U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration funded the five-year project to create the Arkansas Naloxone Education Training Program.

According to our media content partner, KARK in Little Rock, the program aims to train 125 Naloxone-education trainers, hoping each trainer will give two community-based classes a year.

The classes will help educate healthcare providers on how to use the drug for thousands of Arkansans in hopes of helping and saving lives.

