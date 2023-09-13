Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

UAMS granted $1 million for statewide training program

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Healthcare workers across the state will be trained in preventing Opioid deaths.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences received a $1 Million grant to create a statewide program to train healthcare providers on ways to prevent Opioid deaths.

The U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration funded the five-year project to create the Arkansas Naloxone Education Training Program.

According to our media content partner, KARK in Little Rock, the program aims to train 125 Naloxone-education trainers, hoping each trainer will give two community-based classes a year.

The classes will help educate healthcare providers on how to use the drug for thousands of Arkansans in hopes of helping and saving lives.

To read more information, visit KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died and another suffered serious injuries when their pickup truck ran off the road and...
One killed, one injured in single-vehicle crash
Students were sent home Tuesday following a reported “gas threat.”
‘Gas threat’ closes high school
A tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday morning shut down a Region 8 highway for hours.
Crash closes highway for 7 hours
Police are investigating after school officials said a Wynne Primary School student brought a...
Elementary student brings gun to school, police investigating
Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 57-year-old...
Man accused of throwing knife at neighbor

Latest News

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Kennett Fire Chief Lance Davis tells K8 News that they were called out to a fire on July 10 at...
Reward increased in restaurant arson case
Missouri's deer season opens with archery hunting on September 15
Mo. hunters asked to share the harvest, follow CWD regulations