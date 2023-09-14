A-State, Red Cross to host blood drive

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - The American Red Cross, Volunteer Astate, and Arkansas State University’s Alpha Zeta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi team up for their annual Fall Blood Drive on Sept. 20-21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Centennial Ballroom, 101 N. Caraway Rd.

The Northeast Arkansas communities are invited to join the students, faculty, and alumni by rolling up their sleeves to help save a life.

We’re currently experiencing a national blood shortage. Fewer donors than needed gave this summer, drawing down the national blood supply and reducing distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals. Hurricane Idalia further strained the blood supply with blood drive cancellations and reduced blood and platelet donations in affected areas.

The Red Cross and Arkansas State University are inviting students, staff, faculty, and the Northeast Arkansas communities to rally around this lifesaving cause. This fall’s blood drive hopes to collect at least 100 blood donations each day.

“The partnership with ASU on this drive has always been successful,” said Jerrica Fox Lane, Blood Services account manager. “In the midst of a critical blood shortage, we hope the support we always receive from this community is even more evident in this drive to help us overcome our short supply.

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, and there is an emergency need for platelet donors and type O blood donors. Make an appointment to give now to ensure patients across the country continue to receive critical medical care.

Every two seconds in the United States blood is needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer, or sickle cell disease. The Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood and more than 2,600 platelet donations every day for the patients at about 2,500 hospitals nationwide.

The Red Cross needs blood donors now. Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

In thanks for helping rebuild the blood supply, all who come to give will receive a $20 Amazon gift card, while supplies last. Those who come to give throughout September will also receive a coupon for a free haircut by email, thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/RaceToGive.

