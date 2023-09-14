Arkansas faces BYU Saturday in Fayetteville

Arkansas will play under the lights at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for the first time this season when it hosts Big 12 foe BYU on Saturday, Sept. 16. Kickoff between the Hogs and Cougars is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

With a win against BYU, Arkansas would start 3-0 for the third consecutive season under head coach Sam Pittman. The Razorbacks have not started 3-0 in three consecutive seasons since 1977-1979 under the legendary Lou Holtz. The Razorback defense turned in a dominant effort in the win against Kent State, limiting the Golden Flashes to 200 yards of total offense and just 26 rushing yards. Arkansas racked up 11 tackles for loss, including seven sacks, and returned an interception for a touchdown for the second consecutive game for the first time since 2016.

QB KJ Jefferson completed 13-of-19 passes (68.4%) for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Razorbacks’ win over the Golden Flashes. Jefferson, who has thrown for at least two touchdowns in each of his last six games played, is second on Arkansas’ career touchdown responsibility list with 73 (53 passing touchdowns, 20 rushing touchdowns). RB AJ Green started in place of the injured RB Raheim “Rocket” Sanders in Arkansas’ win against Kent State and ran for a career-high 82 yards on a career-high 15 carries (5.5 ypc). For his career, Green has totaled 743 yards and four rushing scores on 157 carries (5.7 ypc) over 27 games. WR Andrew Armstrong hauled in a team-leading four passes for 21 yards and two scores in the Hogs’ win over Kent State. The transfer from Texas A&M-Commerce has at least one reception in 18 consecutive games dating back to 2021 and has started his Arkansas career with at least one touchdown catch in each of the first two games of 2023.

LB Jaheim Thomas had a career day in Arkansas’ win against the Golden Flashes, tallying his second double-digit tackle game of the season with a career-high 12 total stops and two tackles for loss, including a career-high 1.5 sacks. The Cincinnati transfer ranks third among SEC defenders in total tackles (20) through two games this season. DL Trajan Jeffcoat carded two tackles for loss as well as a career-high 1.5 sacks in the Hogs’ win over Kent State. Jeffcoat and the Arkansas defense held the Golden Flashes to 26 rushing yards, the fewest by an Arkansas opponent since New Mexico State totaled just 11 rushing yards in 2017.

