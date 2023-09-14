Blytheville Police Department warns of email scams

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville Police Department is warning its citizens of a money-soliciting email.

The department said in a Facebook post that it does not solicit money for any fine or traffic violation through email.

If you receive an email saying that you’ve received a citation and must pay for it over email, disregard it as they say it is a scam.

