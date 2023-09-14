Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Bootheel Regional Planning Commission expands

A Heartland Organization wants to make it easier for people to give back to their community
By Madison Steward
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland organization wants to make it easier for people to give back to their community.

“Our goal is to help build a better bootheel and improve the quality of life,” said Bootheel Regional Planning Commission director, Jim Grebing.

That’s why Grebing said they created the Bootheel Regional Community Foundation.

“There’s a lot of wealth that has been accumulated by people living in the bootheel,” said Grebing.

The foundation is the charitable arm of the Bootheel Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission. Grebing said it’ll help people turn that money into a lasting impact on their community.

“This gives them an opportunity to find something they’d like to fund, something they are passionate about that has been important to them and then create a fund to operate under the foundation that is professionally managed, the funds are distributed in accordance to their wishes,” said Grebing.

Katelyn Lambert is the Foundation’s treasurer.

“The community foundation gives individuals the opportunity to donate locally,” said Lambert.

They’ll work with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks as a regional affiliate.

CFO will help provide administration, fund management, and grantmaking support.

Lambert said this helps fill a gap for the Bootheel Regional Planning Commission.

“We do a lot of grants for cities and counties like big street grants, community facilities, larger projects but this will give us the opportunity to meet some of those smaller needs that we can’t meet with state funding,” said Lambert.

“Focused on the quality of life, building a better bootheel and then being able to take some money and put funds in place that will be sustainable for years to come,” said Grebing.

To donate, you can visit https://www.cfozarks.org/affiliates/bootheel-regional.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday morning shut down a Region 8 highway for hours.
Crash closes highway for 7 hours
Police are investigating after school officials said a Wynne Primary School student brought a...
Elementary student brings gun to school, police investigating
Police arrested a Jonesboro restaurant manager after they said he sent sexually explicit...
Manager accused of stalking teen employee
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms

Latest News

Red Wolves in 90: Introducing Saturday's Football opponent, Thomas Schmidt earns SBC Golf honors
2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: 3-0 Walnut Ridge prepares for trip to Salem
Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield said he filed charges with the Pemiscot County...
Registered sex offender arrested for loitering at a Pemiscot County public park
Two hundred Jobs will be added in Newport according to an economic developer.
Newport to 200 new jobs with investment