Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Colossal planet may have signs of life, NASA says

An analysis of Webb’s observations found the planet has abundant methane and carbon dioxide in...
An analysis of Webb’s observations found the planet has abundant methane and carbon dioxide in its atmosphere.(Illustration: NASA, CSA, ESA, J. Olmsted (STScI), Science: N. Madhusudhan (Cambridge University))
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A colossal planet about 120 light years from Earth may have water flowing on it, new evidence uncovered by the James Webb Space Telescope possibly shows.

An investigation with the space-based observatory revealed the exoplanet K2-18b may have some key features of a planet that could support bodies of water and life.

An analysis of Webb’s observations found the planet has abundant methane and carbon dioxide in its atmosphere.

NASA said there’s also the presence of these carbon-bearing molecules, along with a scarcity of ammonia, which could indicate an atmosphere rich with hydrogen that surrounds an ocean world.

Carbon is considered the building block of life forms on Earth.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday morning shut down a Region 8 highway for hours.
Crash closes highway for 7 hours
Police are investigating after school officials said a Wynne Primary School student brought a...
Elementary student brings gun to school, police investigating
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
A new facility is adding jobs and pumping the economy in Independence County.
Stave mill opens in Independence County
The Arkansas Senate passed legislation Wednesday morning changing the state’s Freedom of...
Arkansas Senate passes proposed FOIA changes

Latest News

A man views damage to a building caused by recent flooding, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the...
After days of heavy rain and flash flooding in New England, Hurricane Lee is up next
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, center, and legal counsel Lana Myers, right, listen to defense and...
Ken Paxton’s defense begins in the Texas attorney general’s impeachment trial
Police rescued a do from a raging river and waterfall in Massachusetts. (CNN, WELLESLEY PD)
Rescue dog rescued from waterfall
A Missouri man died Wednesday when his motorcycle and a pickup truck collided.
Motorcyclist killed in crash
Police rescued a do from a raging river and waterfall in Massachusetts. (CNN, WELLESLEY PD)
Take a Look: Rescue dog rescued from waterfall