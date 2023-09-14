FedEx to lay off workers
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx laid off workers on Wednesday.
FedEx decided to lay off some workers in the IT and finance departments.
The Memphis-based company just filed a building permit for a $220 million, 1.3-million-square-foot sorting facility in early August.
