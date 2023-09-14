Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

FedEx to lay off workers

FedEx to lay off workers
FedEx to lay off workers(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx laid off workers on Wednesday.

FedEx decided to lay off some workers in the IT and finance departments.

The Memphis-based company just filed a building permit for a $220 million, 1.3-million-square-foot sorting facility in early August.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday morning shut down a Region 8 highway for hours.
Crash closes highway for 7 hours
Police are investigating after school officials said a Wynne Primary School student brought a...
Elementary student brings gun to school, police investigating
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Police arrested a Jonesboro restaurant manager after they said he sent sexually explicit...
Manager accused of stalking teen employee
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

The Neighborhood Red Wolves Community Engagement Program at Arkansas State University has...
A-State receives operational grant
The Blytheville Police Department is warning its citizens of a money-soliciting email.
Blytheville Police Department warns of email scams
FILE - Duck boats, replicas of World War II-era amphibious vehicles, and a popular tourist...
New rules for repurposed WWII-era duck boats aim to improve safety on 16 in use after drownings
Golfers like this took the course for a good cause giving back to Arkansas Methodist Medical...
Fundraising golf tournament opens doors for hospital
The Red Cross and Arkansas State University are inviting students, staff, faculty, and the...
A-State, Red Cross to host blood drive