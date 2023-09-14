Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night (9/15/23)

2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Football Friday Night airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT.
It’s Week 4 of Football Friday Night. Most teams in our area have a bye to rest up before conference play. But we do have some intriguing non-conference matchups around the area. Our Game of the Week is Walnut Ridge at Salem. You can see a preview of the matchup here.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD (9/15/23)

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris and Logan on twitter/X. There’s more prep pigskin updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night (9/15/23)

Game of the Week: Walnut Ridge at Salem

Jonesboro at Center Hill (MS)

Heber Springs at Westside

El Dorado at Greene County Tech

Marion at Jacksonville

Newport at Trumann

Corning at Rector

Hoxie at Melbourne

Manila at Harrisburg

Kennett at Caruthersville

FFN Overtime (highlights air in Saturday 10pm newscast)

Osceola at East Poinsett County

Marked Tree at Piggott

