Fundraising golf tournament opens doors for hospital

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Golfers took to the course in a fundraiser Thursday, giving back to healthcare workers on the front lines at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center.

Paragould Country Club hosted the 28th annual AMMC Foundation golf tournament, with all proceeds going to different projects at the hospital.

Organizer Tori Thompson said hospitals always need money, so every single donation goes a long way.

“Across the state, we are all struggling for funds,” she said. “We are excited that we have such great community support to come and support our hospital, and the money that is raised goes directly back to AMMC.”

More than 100 golfers participated in Thursday’s tournament, with some having teed off in all 28 years.

