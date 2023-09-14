Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Fundraising golf tournament opens doors for hospital

Golfers like this took the course for a good cause giving back to Arkansas Methodist Medical...
Golfers like this took the course for a good cause giving back to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Golfers took to the course in a fundraiser Thursday, giving back to healthcare workers on the front lines at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center.

Paragould Country Club hosted the 28th annual AMMC Foundation golf tournament, with all proceeds going to different projects at the hospital.

Organizer Tori Thompson said hospitals always need money, so every single donation goes a long way.

“Across the state, we are all struggling for funds,” she said. “We are excited that we have such great community support to come and support our hospital, and the money that is raised goes directly back to AMMC.”

More than 100 golfers participated in Thursday’s tournament, with some having teed off in all 28 years.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday morning shut down a Region 8 highway for hours.
Crash closes highway for 7 hours
Police are investigating after school officials said a Wynne Primary School student brought a...
Elementary student brings gun to school, police investigating
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
A new facility is adding jobs and pumping the economy in Independence County.
Stave mill opens in Independence County
The Arkansas Senate passed legislation Wednesday morning changing the state’s Freedom of...
Arkansas Senate passes proposed FOIA changes

Latest News

The Red Cross and Arkansas State University are inviting students, staff, faculty, and the...
A-State, Red Cross to host blood drive
Kirsten travels to Cushman, Arkansas, and visits a cave that has cool sights and stories at...
A CAVE WITH SECRETS? Or simply a natural wonder? Check out Blowing Cave!
Four area schools received travel-automated external defibrillators from the NEA Baptist...
NEA Baptist donates AEDs to schools
The Trumann Fire Department will have to find a way to get bids for their new fire station...
Financial issues put fire station reconstruction on hold