Gov. Sanders signs legislation limiting FOIA

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed legislation Thursday amending the state’s Freedom of Information Act.

During a signing ceremony in Little Rock, Sanders signed Senate Bill 10, which exempts records that “reflect the planning or provision of security services” provided to the governor and other cabinet members.

The bill is retroactive to June 1, 2022, which is before Sanders was elected.

Sanders also signed the following bills, which passed the first Special Session of the 94th General Assembly:

