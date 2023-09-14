Gov. Sanders signs legislation limiting FOIA
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed legislation Thursday amending the state’s Freedom of Information Act.
During a signing ceremony in Little Rock, Sanders signed Senate Bill 10, which exempts records that “reflect the planning or provision of security services” provided to the governor and other cabinet members.
The bill is retroactive to June 1, 2022, which is before Sanders was elected.
Sanders also signed the following bills, which passed the first Special Session of the 94th General Assembly:
- Senate Bill 1 which transfers $710,612,508 from the General Revenue Allotment Reserve Fund to the Arkansas Reserve Fund Set-Aside.
- Senate Bill 3 which prohibits the government from mandating a vaccination or immunization for COVID-19.
- Senate Bill 4 concerning the locking of school doors.
- Senate Bill 5 makes students with disabilities eligible for the Educational Freedom Account program.
- Senate Bill 8 which amends income tax rates for individuals and corporations.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.