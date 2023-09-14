Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Maine state police say they shot and killed a man who had bulletproof vest and rifle

Police said 28-year-old Shay McKenna was shot after he got out of a van he was hiding in with a...
Police said 28-year-old Shay McKenna was shot after he got out of a van he was hiding in with a bulletproof vest and a rifle.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANGELEY PLANTATION, Maine (AP) — Maine state police said they shot and killed a man Wednesday as they were trying to take him into custody.

Police said 28-year-old Shay McKenna was shot after he got out of a van he was hiding in with a bulletproof vest and a rifle.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit obtained an arrest warrant for McKenna for a violation of bail conditions.

McKenna had been charged with manslaughter in his brother’s death on Dec. 19, 2022. He was out on bail and wasn’t supposed to have a gun.

Police said McKenna was observed carrying a firearm.

Police said their investigation led detectives to a location in Rangeley Plantation where McKenna was staying. Police said they drafted a search warrant.

A crisis negotiation team communicated with McKenna and told him that he was under arrest.

McKenna then exited the van he was hiding in with a ballistic vest and a rifle, resulting in Maine State Trooper Jeffrey Parks confronting and shooting him, police said.

McKenna died at the scene. The shooting occurred at 4:33 p.m.

Parks will be placed on administrative leave, which police said is standard practice in shootings involving officers.

The state police directed further questions to the state attorney general’s office.

A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office declined to answer additional questions Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday morning shut down a Region 8 highway for hours.
Crash closes highway for 7 hours
Police are investigating after school officials said a Wynne Primary School student brought a...
Elementary student brings gun to school, police investigating
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
A new facility is adding jobs and pumping the economy in Independence County.
Stave mill opens in Independence County
The Arkansas Senate passed legislation Wednesday morning changing the state’s Freedom of...
Arkansas Senate passes proposed FOIA changes

Latest News

FILE - Workers on scaffolding repaint the NASA logo near the top of the Vehicle Assembly...
NASA releases UFO report, says new science techniques needed to better understand them
FILE - President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the showroom during a tour at the...
Biden’s rules on clean cars face a crucial test as Republican-led challenges go to an appeals court
FILE - Demonstrators protest outside the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, May 3, 2022....
Planned Parenthood to resume offering abortions next week in Wisconsin, citing court ruling
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland