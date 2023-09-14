Football Friday Night
Man accused of sexually assaulting child in cemetery

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man on suspicion of internet stalking after they said he arranged to meet a child for sex at a Jonesboro cemetery.

Circuit Judge Scott Ellington found probable cause Wednesday to charge 43-year-old Michael Steven Booker of Harrisburg with fourth-degree sexual assault and internet stalking of a child.

According to court documents, Booker contacted the alleged victim on Facebook Messenger and arranged to meet them at an undisclosed cemetery near their home.

During a forensic interview, the victim told investigators Booker exposed himself, then “grabbed [them] by the hoodie” and tried to force them to perform oral sex.

Detective Bill Brown stated in the affidavit that the child pulled away from Booker and left.

Booker is currently being held on a $50,000 cash/surety bond in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting arraignment on Oct. 24.

Editor’s Note: Due to the graphic nature of the allegations and to protect the alleged victim, K8 News has chosen not to divulge the details of the case.

