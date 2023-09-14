Football Friday Night
Man serving time for manslaughter appeals conviction

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man sentenced to 45 years in prison for the death of a Jonesboro man has appealed his conviction.

In August 2022, a jury found Gabriel Walton guilty of manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence in the 2020 death of Ronald Voyles.

The filing submitted to the Arkansas Court of Appeals argues the state failed to prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that Walton committed the crimes he was charged with.

The appeal claims the evidence in the case was not substantial and the court mistakenly denied Walton’s motions for a directed verdict.

Walton’s appeal also disagrees with the trial court’s decision to grant the state’s motion preventing the defense from including the victim’s toxicology report.

“The victim’s toxicology evidence is an essential part of the facts surrounding the death of the victim,” the appeal states.

Walton is requesting the Arkansas Court of Appeals to dismiss his conviction and grant him a new trial.

