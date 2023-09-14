Football Friday Night
Manager accused of stalking teen employee

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Jonesboro restaurant manager after they said he sent sexually explicit messages to one of his employees.

Jonesboro officers arrested 37-year-old Michael Ben Ewing on Wednesday, Sept. 13, on suspicion of internet stalking of a child and distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child.

Detective Bill Brown stated in the affidavit that Ewing sent the alleged victim text messages saying he wanted to meet up with her “one night…one time…one secret mission.”

According to the court documents, Ewing went into further graphic detail about what he expected from the child.

“In the messages, the age difference would come up,” the affidavit stated. “Ewing was aware of this through the messages, and it was also learned Ewing was [the] manager where [the victim] worked.”

After reviewing the case, Circuit Judge Scott Ellington found probable cause to charge Ewing and set his bond at $150,000 cash/surety.

Ewing is due back in court on Oct. 24.

Editor’s Note: Due to the graphic nature of the allegations and to protect the alleged victim, K8 News has chosen not to divulge the details of the case.

