Motorcyclist killed in crash

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A Missouri man died Wednesday when his motorcycle and a pickup truck collided.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of Pine and Broadway Streets in Poplar Bluff.

According to the crash report, a southbound 1999 Chevy Silverado driven by a 17-year-old male pulled into the path of an eastbound 1998 Harley Davidson driven by 36-year-old Joseph Coble of Greenville, Mo.

An ambulance took Coble to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, where Dr. Anil Nadipelli pronounced him dead at 6:05 p.m.

