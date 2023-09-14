Football Friday Night
NEA Baptist donates AEDs to schools

Four area schools received travel-automated external defibrillators from the NEA Baptist...
Four area schools received travel-automated external defibrillators from the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation. A representative from the Jonesboro, Riverside, Bay, and Harrisburg school districts was present at a ceremony on Wednesday to receive the AEDs.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Four area schools received travel-automated external defibrillators from the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation.

A representative from the Jonesboro, Riverside, Bay, and Harrisburg school districts was present at a ceremony on Wednesday to receive the AEDs.

Kim Provost Executive Director of NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation said the donations were made through the Luke Brodell AED Fund.

Provost said the travel AEDs can be a life-saving difference to the schools.

“They are designed to go with you, so our area sports teams can take those where there is one there, readily available if something were to happen. It’s in a bright-colored case and they’ll be able to identify it and grab it quickly,” she said.

Superintendent of the Jonesboro School District Dr. Kim Willbanks said it could make a difference for its athletes, especially when they travel.

“We know how critical and how important it is that AED’s are available and nobody ever wants to have to use one, but in case you do, it’s just critical that it’s available,” she said.

Each travel AED can cost up to $1,500.

Provost said that the donations made sure every school in Craighead County had a travel AED available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

