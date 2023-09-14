Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Newport to 200 new jobs with investment

Two hundred Jobs will be added in Newport according to an economic developer.
Two hundred Jobs will be added in Newport according to an economic developer.(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two hundred Jobs will be added in Newport according to an economic developer.

According to content partner Talk Business & Politics, the jobs creation announcement will be made on Sept. 24 in Newport.

Executive Director of the Newport Economic Development Commission Jon Chadwell said it will be the result of a $5 million investment.

Although the name of the company has yet to be announced, it is expected to create around 200 jobs. The jobs will be office-based with salary and commission opportunities.

NASCAR Xfinity driver Kyle Weatherman is expected to attend the ceremony at the Newport Economic Development office in downtown Newport, where he will also sign autographs.

Corporate representatives, as well as state and local officials, will also attend the ceremony.

The employer will be accepting applications at the time of the event, where the name of the company will be released.

You can read more about this on Talk Business & Politic’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday morning shut down a Region 8 highway for hours.
Crash closes highway for 7 hours
Police are investigating after school officials said a Wynne Primary School student brought a...
Elementary student brings gun to school, police investigating
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Police arrested a Jonesboro restaurant manager after they said he sent sexually explicit...
Manager accused of stalking teen employee
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

The Spring River Area Chamber of Commerce is working to include all Sharp County communities...
County working to include “all communities” in planning for totality
The station is needed to help decrease response times to those across the tracks.
Work “halfway completed” on new fire station
Golfers like this took the course for a good cause giving back to Arkansas Methodist Medical...
Fundraising golf tournament opens doors for hospital
The Red Cross and Arkansas State University are inviting students, staff, faculty, and the...
A-State, Red Cross to host blood drive