Newport to 200 new jobs with investment

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two hundred Jobs will be added in Newport according to an economic developer.

According to content partner Talk Business & Politics, the jobs creation announcement will be made on Sept. 24 in Newport.

Executive Director of the Newport Economic Development Commission Jon Chadwell said it will be the result of a $5 million investment.

Although the name of the company has yet to be announced, it is expected to create around 200 jobs. The jobs will be office-based with salary and commission opportunities.

NASCAR Xfinity driver Kyle Weatherman is expected to attend the ceremony at the Newport Economic Development office in downtown Newport, where he will also sign autographs.

Corporate representatives, as well as state and local officials, will also attend the ceremony.

The employer will be accepting applications at the time of the event, where the name of the company will be released.

You can read more about this on Talk Business & Politic’s website.

