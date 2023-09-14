Poinsett County man files appeal to reverse murder, aggravated robbery conviction

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man convicted of murdering an 87-year-old Marked Tree man has filed a motion to appeal his conviction.

Cameron Wray was given a 16-year prison sentence after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the 2020 death of Mack Rhoads.

Wray’s appeal was submitted to the Arkansas Court of Appeals on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The appeal argues the trial court failed to present substantial evidence of Wray’s guilt as either a main suspect or an accomplice.

Jordan Ratton, the other suspect in the case, pleaded guilty to the murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. However, the appeal argues that there was not enough evidence to prove Wray was also involved in Rhoad’s murder.

Wray’s appeal further claims there was barely any evidence that an aggravated robbery occurred, saying “the state produced evidence that Mack Rhoades was murdered in his home, but did not offer evidence that he was robbed before he was murdered.”

During the jury trial, expert testimony was provided regarding a shoeprint found at the crime scene and a pair of Crocs found at a home belonging to Wray’s father. The appeal argues the testimony was inconclusive and should have been excluded.

The appeal claims overall, failed to provide the proof necessary for Wray’s conviction and asks that it be reversed.

