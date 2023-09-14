Sept. 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up this morning to passing clouds, but no rain will fall.

Temperatures are starting out in the 50s and 60s.

We will warm into the 80s a little bit later under partly cloudy skies.

As we head into the end of the week and weekend, the weather will be fantastic, with sunny skies, highs in the 80s, and lows in the 50s.

Rain chances also look to stay non-existent over the next week or so.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A motion was filed seeking to dismiss the Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against Arkansas State Police and what it could mean for the special session.

Two Region 8 men were arrested on charges related to sex crimes; we’ll tell you about those charges.

Collections are set to resume in less than 24 hours for a utility company’s customers; details you need to know if you are behind on payments.

A potential strike is possible between United Auto Workers and the nation’s three big automakers.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.