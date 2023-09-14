Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Teacher faces charges for inappropriate relations with an ex-student in Howell County, Mo.

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR BAKERSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The prosecutor in Howell County filed charges against a former Lutie School District teacher accused of inappropriate relations with a former student in another district.

Victoria Fowler faces three counts of statutory rape and one count of statutory sodomy.

Investigators say Fowler admitted to having sexual relations with the 16-year-old student on three dates in May and August. Investigators say she claimed the incidents happened on a property in Howell County, east of Bakersfield.

Fowler met the student as a teacher in a different school district. The Lutie School District hired Fowler for the 2023-2024 school year. District leaders fired her following the accusations.

“Regrettably, we recently had to make the difficult decision to let go of a newly hired teacher who came to us from another school district. The staff member is the subject of an ongoing investigation above the school district level. Due to the confidentiality surrounding personnel matters, we cannot disclose specific details at this time. While we understand that change can be challenging, please rest assured that we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing the best education and environment for your children. The welfare and education of our students are always our top priorities.”

Superintendent Kathalee Cole

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday morning shut down a Region 8 highway for hours.
Crash closes highway for 7 hours
Police are investigating after school officials said a Wynne Primary School student brought a...
Elementary student brings gun to school, police investigating
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
A new facility is adding jobs and pumping the economy in Independence County.
Stave mill opens in Independence County
The Arkansas Senate passed legislation Wednesday morning changing the state’s Freedom of...
Arkansas Senate passes proposed FOIA changes

Latest News

[FILE PHOTO] Missouri is one of 14 participating central U.S. states that could be impacted by...
Mo. ‘Shakeout’ earthquake drill coming Oct. 19
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed legislation Thursday amending the state’s Freedom of...
Gov. Sanders signs legislation limiting FOIA
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
A Missouri man died Wednesday when his motorcycle and a pickup truck collided.
Motorcyclist killed in crash