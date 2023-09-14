Football Friday Night
Winning numbers drawn for $550 million Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 23 consecutive drawings.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A drawing was held Wednesday for the $550 million Powerball jackpot, the third-largest of the year.

The winning numbers are 22, 30, 37, 44, 45 and 18.

The jackpot is worth an estimated $550 million, with a cash value of $266 million if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 23 consecutive drawings, though several people have won smaller prizes, including dozens of prizes worth $1 million or more.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

