Work “halfway completed” on new fire station

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction on a Lawrence County town’s third fire station is nearing the finish line.

In January, the City of Walnut Ridge announced its plans to build a new fire station on the east side of town.

The station is needed to help decrease response times to those across the tracks.

“This station is going to provide quicker access for the east side of the residents on the railroad, but it’s also the area of our school district. We need to have trucks and have a manned department over there, and this will be number three for Walnut Ridge,” Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said.

Mayor Snapp added construction is coming along.

“We’re probably halfway, maybe a little bit over, through the construction phase. They were installing heat and air equipment today. The brick is up. It’s going to be a big plus for Walnut Ridge,” the mayor said.

On top of the new station, the city plans to buy a new fire truck, which Mayor Snapp explained will hopefully cause the town’s ISO rating to decrease.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.