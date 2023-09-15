Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Alligator with half of its jaw missing rescued

The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.
The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.(EUSTACIA KANTER)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An alligator with the top half of its jaw missing was rescued Thursday evening in Florida after photos of it circulated across social media.

The environmental organization Bear Warriors United received a photo of the injured alligator from one of its members.

The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.

Alligator trappers were able to successfully capture the injured alligator Thursday evening.

The organization said it believes the gator was injured by a snare trap in a failed poaching attempt.

They said they are working to get the traps banned in Florida.

The Florida Wildlife Commission, who was called in to help rescue the alligator, has not responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a Jonesboro restaurant manager after they said he sent sexually explicit...
Manager accused of stalking teen employee
Police arrested 43-year-old Michael Steven Booker of Harrisburg on suspicion of internet...
Man accused of sexually assaulting child in cemetery
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed legislation Thursday amending the state’s Freedom of...
Gov. Sanders signs legislation limiting FOIA
A Missouri man died Wednesday when his motorcycle and a pickup truck collided.
Motorcyclist killed in crash

Latest News

Addisyon Lumpkin
Young girl reaches over 6 feet tall by the age of eleven
Train tracks on the Fitchburg Line extend over an area washed out by recent flooding,...
Hurricane Lee to strike weather-worn New England after heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes
FILE - The historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper is on display at the auction house...
Princess Diana’s sheep sweater smashes records to sell for $1.1 million
FILE - Graveside services are held, Sept. 18, 1963, for Carol Robertson, a victim of a bomb...
Alabama will mark the 60th anniversary of the 1963 church bombing that killed four Black girls