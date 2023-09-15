Brookland students help Walnut Ridge prepare for large festival

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Students from a Craighead County school helped a Lawrence County town prepare for a large festival.

Students from the Brookland High School Art Class worked over the last two days to paint portions of Abby Road in Walnut Ridge in anticipation of the “Beatles on the Ridge” festival beginning Sept. 16.

Brookland High School Art Teacher Carrie Hatton explained that it benefits the town and the students.

“They enjoy doing it, and it’s good for the students when the people come by and say what a great job they did. It’s good for their self-esteem, and it’s good for the community,” Hatton said.

Students have been painting murals on Abby Road for the past five years.

“We’re painting the characters from the Yellow Submarine movie. We’ve got the Big Meanie, Paul, John, Ringo, and George, and some of the characters from the movie,” Hatton added.

Students worked Thursday evening to sketch their work and completed the project on Friday afternoon.

