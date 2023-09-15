Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Brookland students help Walnut Ridge prepare for large festival

By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Students from a Craighead County school helped a Lawrence County town prepare for a large festival.

Students from the Brookland High School Art Class worked over the last two days to paint portions of Abby Road in Walnut Ridge in anticipation of the “Beatles on the Ridge” festival beginning Sept. 16.

Brookland High School Art Teacher Carrie Hatton explained that it benefits the town and the students.

“They enjoy doing it, and it’s good for the students when the people come by and say what a great job they did. It’s good for their self-esteem, and it’s good for the community,” Hatton said.

Students have been painting murals on Abby Road for the past five years.

“We’re painting the characters from the Yellow Submarine movie. We’ve got the Big Meanie, Paul, John, Ringo, and George, and some of the characters from the movie,” Hatton added.

Students worked Thursday evening to sketch their work and completed the project on Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a Jonesboro restaurant manager after they said he sent sexually explicit...
Manager accused of stalking teen employee
Police arrested 43-year-old Michael Steven Booker of Harrisburg on suspicion of internet...
Man accused of sexually assaulting child in cemetery
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
According to a news release on Thursday from the Arkansas Department of Health, the person died...
1 dead after being exposed to brain-eating amoeba at country club
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed legislation Thursday amending the state’s Freedom of...
Gov. Sanders signs legislation limiting FOIA

Latest News

John 3:16 Ministries began in 2003; since then, it has grown significantly and seen thousands...
Addiction rehabilitation ministry celebrates 2,000th graduate
Rolling Oaks Farms 2023 Corn Maze
Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage Aug. 25-27
WATCH: ‘Weekend Happenings’ with Chase Gage for Sept. 15-17
Each Friday at 11:30 a.m. Good Morning Region 8 Anchor Chase Gage previews weekend happenings...
K8 Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage for Sept. 14-16