Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash with injury

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving multiple vehicles in Independence County.

According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, at least two commercial vehicles and a passenger vehicle were involved in a crash on Heber Springs Road around 2 p.m. on Friday.

Stephens said there were injuries in the crash, but could not provide any further details.

The Independence County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Arkansas State Police with the crash.

K8 News will continue to provide updates to this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.