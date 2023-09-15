Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Man killed after being thrown from motorcycle, hit by tractor-trailer

A spokesperson for the department said 50-year-old Michael McKaskle was passing a vehicle on US...
A spokesperson for the department said 50-year-old Michael McKaskle was passing a vehicle on US 412 when a dog ran out in front of his motorcycle.(WBKO)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) – A man was killed after being thrown from his motorcycle Thursday morning around 6:30, according to Oklahoma State Troopers.

A spokesperson for the department said 50-year-old Michael McKaskle was passing a vehicle on US 412 when a dog ran out in front of his motorcycle.

McKaskle hit the dog, was thrown from his motorcycle and was then hit by a tractor-trailer.

Authorities said McKaskle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a Jonesboro restaurant manager after they said he sent sexually explicit...
Manager accused of stalking teen employee
Police arrested 43-year-old Michael Steven Booker of Harrisburg on suspicion of internet...
Man accused of sexually assaulting child in cemetery
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed legislation Thursday amending the state’s Freedom of...
Gov. Sanders signs legislation limiting FOIA
A Missouri man died Wednesday when his motorcycle and a pickup truck collided.
Motorcyclist killed in crash

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents her fall legislative agenda and highlights on what she wants to...
Jury clears 3 men in the last trial tied to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Some Lectric bikes are being recalled over a brake issue.
45,000 e-bikes recalled over faulty mechanical brakes
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 5
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 5
Texas State Senators bow their heads in prayer during the impeachment trial for suspended...
Texas AG Ken Paxton returns for closing arguments as his impeachment trial races toward a verdict